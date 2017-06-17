Singer Justin Bieber says that he has wasted a lot of time in the past and now he wants to work everyday to be better when he reaches 70.

The ‘Sorry’ hitmaker took to his Instagram account to share a photo of his new tattoo above his knee that reads: “BETTER AT 70″

‘I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities and although I have felt I’ve wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster!” the Canadian singer wrote in the caption, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He went on explaining: “For me personally I want to work everyday to be better at 70.’

The ‘Love Yourself’ singer also shared a black-and-white video in which he and his friends sang a song to celebrate the tattoo and captioned it as “New smash”.