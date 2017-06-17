Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and Sidharth Malhotra have lauded actress Shraddha Kapoor’s “intense and gritty” look from the teaser of “Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai”.

“Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai”, is a biopic, where Shraddha is essaying the role of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar. The teaser of the film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. Shraddha’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor will play the notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim in the biopic.

Here’s what her friends and co-workers from the industry had to say:

Karan Johar: Super build up to your character Shraddha Kapoor…Teaser looks intense and gritty.

Sabbir Khan: Wow! Never seen Shraddha Kapoor like this. Intrigued…Best to the entire team and Siddhanth Kapoor. Haseena Parkar.

Farhan Akhtar: Nice one Shraddha Kapoor. Looks real, gritty and dramatic. All the best Apoorva Lakhia, Siddhanth Kapoor and team.

Sidharth Malhotra: Powerful look Shraddha Kapoor intrigued to the see the film.

Ileana D’Cruz: Shraddha Kapoor you gave me chills! Fricking loved the teaser of Haseena Parkar!

Parineeti: Nice! Love it Shraddhu.