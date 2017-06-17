Actor Gulshan Grover, whose web-series “Badman” has been invited to be screened at the Moscow International Film Festival and London Indian Film, says it is a proud moment for him to get international acclaim for it.

The web-series will be screened at the Moscow International Film Festival on June 24 and London Indian Film on June 27.

“‘Badman’ is a unique web-series which has a special place in my heart as it brings back immense nostalgia for me. Kudos to VOOT team for conceptualizing such quirky and creative content. I always knew Badman would create a milestone in the world of digital entertainment.

“It is a super proud moment for all of us to get international acclaim for our film,” Gulshan said in a statement.

Directed by Soumik Sen, “Badman” is a mixture of affectionate tribute and a fun parody of the industry.

The four-episode original weaves a series of crazy, wit-skits around this basic premise, and also has actor Chunky Pandey playing a negative role. The web-film also features cameos by veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, ace choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, director Shoojit Sircar and actress Manisha Koirala.