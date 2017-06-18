A- A A+

Actress Diane Kruger is set to star in filmmaker Robert Zemeckis’ upcoming movie, which is yet to be named.

Kruger will feature alongside “The Other Women” star Janelle Monae, “George of the Jungle” star Leslie Mann and actor Steve Carell, who featured in film “Despicable Me”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The movie will explore the life of a man who is recovering from an assault and takes to his garden to build a miniature World War II village to help him overcome the horrific ordeal.

ALSO READ: Judge declares mistrial in comedian Bill Cosby’s sexual-assault case

Kruger will talk on the role of the Belgian witch of Marwencol named Deja Thoris, who resides in the world of fictional village.

One more from @grazia_fr

A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

@tizianomagni

A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

First Published | 18 June 2017 10:24 AM
Read News On:

Despicable Me

Diane Kruger

George of the Jungle

Robert Zemeckis

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Actress Diane Kruger to star in Robert Zemeckis’ next flick

(Latest News in English from Newsx)