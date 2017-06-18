Anupam Kher’s look as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for “The Accidental Prime Minister” may have grabbed attention and sparked discussions, but the veteran actor says it’s too early for him to comment on the film as they are yet to even lock the script.

An announcement that a film on Sanjay Baru’s controversial book “The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking of Manmohan Singh” is under works, sparked a buzz about what to expect.

Baru, who was media adviser to Manmohan Singh from May 2004 to August 2008, had in his 2014 book controversially depicted his former boss as not being in full control of his own cabinet, and being subservient to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

A first look into the project was a black and white poster showing the side profile of Anupam, dressed as Manmohan Singh — complete with a white beard and turban — and the focus was more on the silhouette of a woman — presumably Congress President Sonia Gandhi — standing in the corridor of Parliament House.

Given that Anupam wears his political ideology on his sleeve, it would be interesting to see how he will portray Manmohan Singh in the film.

Asked about it, the actor told IANS, “It’s too early to talk about it. We have not even finalised the script. They (the makers) wanted to announce the film, so we just worked on that. The shooting is in late December.”

“The film is based on a book, but the screenplay by Hansal Mehta has to be given to me. My contract has it that I will finalise the screenplay…as in, I have to be happy, otherwise to talk about that film at this stage is too early. It’s like any other film, and that’s it.”

The project is to be directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and produced by Sanjay Bohra.

Meanwhile, Anupam is looking forward to the release of “The Big Sick”, his 500th film. The American film has been set for release in India on June 30.