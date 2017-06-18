Oscar winning composer A.R. Rahman on Sunday offered prayers to the families of the victims of the fire that engulfed the Grenfell Tower in London.

The fire has claimed 30 lives and left another 28 people missing and presumed dead.

“Dear residents of Grenfell Tower. We are extremely sorry to hear about the loss of homes and lives in the tragic fire. Our heart goes out to you… From the entire concert team of ‘Netru Indru Nalai’,” Rahman posted on Twitter.

The music maestro is set to mark 25 years of his journey in the music industry with the tour ‘Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow’ (‘Netru Indru Nalai’) on July 8 starting with Wembley in London.