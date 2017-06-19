Veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher says it was a great honour for him to illuminate the UN building here in preparation of International Day of Yoga, which is on Wednesday.

Anupam on Monday took to Twitter to thank Syed Akbaruddin, India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN.

“Great honour to illuminate the United Nations building, New York in preparation of International Day of Yoga. Thank you Akbaruddin sir,” Anupam tweeted.

The 61-year-old actor later shared a string of photographs in front of the building along with Akbaruddin.

“Here are more pictures of ‘Illumination of United Nations Heaquarters’ in New York. It was great to meet honourable Syed Akbaruddin and other members,” he captioned the images.

On the work front, Anupam will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’. The film stars National Award winning actor Akshay Kumar and ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ famed actress Bhumi Pednekar.

He is in New York also for the premiere of his American film ‘The Big Sick’.