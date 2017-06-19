Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has started shooting for his next film ‘Shoot The Piano Player’.

Ayushmann on Sunday took to Twitter to share a photograph of himself from the film’s shoot. In the image, the actor can be seen playing the piano and a clap board can be seen too.

“Sriram Raghavan’s Shoot ‘Shoot The Piano Player’. Shoot Begins,” he captioned the image.

‘Shoot The Piano Player’, which is being directed by Sriram Raghavan, might also star Tabu and Radhika Apte in lead roles.

This is the first time that Ayushmann and Tabu are coming together on-screen.

Other details related to the film, which is being co-produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures, is still under wraps.

Ayushmann was recently seen in the movie ‘Meri Pyari Bindu’ opposite Parineeti Chopra. The movie, which was a sort of a comeback movie for Parineeti, did not fare well at the box office