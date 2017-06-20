Former One Direction member Zayn Malik says he can’t go anywhere without being recognised and feels he is living in a weird world.

The 24-year-old, who is dating American model Gigi Hadid, feels he has lost his personal space, according to the sources.

“It’s a really weird world. I don’t think there’s anywhere I could be anonymous now,” Malik said.

“In New York (where Gigi is based), you can sometimes get out in the early hours of the morning for a walk.

“But there’s no underground parking here, no escape routes. So they’re going to get pictures, they’re going to find you. In Los Angeles, it’s more catered to these things — you’ve got back entrances and that,” he added.