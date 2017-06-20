Musicians Raghu Dixit and Rabbi Shergill along with band Euphoria will be performing at the third edition of World Music Day Fest 2017.

The three-day fest is being organised by Artist Aloud (a platform for talent and independent content across the globe launched by Hungama Digital Media).

Starting June 29, the fest will be held in collaboration with Hard Rock Cafe in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi and Gurugram.

The six cities and seven venues will provide a stage for live music artists of various genres.

Other artists performing at fest include Kabir Cafe, Best Kept Secret (formerly known as One Nite Stand), DJ Teri Miko, Dj Paroma, read a statement.

Shergill, known for hits like ‘Bulla ki jaana’, ‘Challa’, ‘Tere bin’, ‘Tu Mun Shudi’ and ‘Jugni’, is excited to perform.

“Independent music has come a long way since I debuted in the industry. Unique music festivals, such as this, serve as an excellent platform to create visibility for artists and reach out to a larger audience base,” Shergill said.

Dixit said, “The opportunities and exposure that artists have received via platforms like Artist Aloud with the advent of social media, has played a tremendous role in promoting several indie artists on a global level.”