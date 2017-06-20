A 29-year-old Bhojpuri actress was found dead at her home in Andheri West on Monday afternoon. Prima facie, it appears that the actress, Anjali Shrivastav committed suicide. Shrivastav lived in a rented apartment at Parimal Society in Juhu lane.

According to the police, her body was found by her landlord, whom her parents contacted after she did not answer her phone for two days.

On Monday, the landlord used a duplicate key to enter Shrivastav’s apartment on fifth floor, and found her hanging from the ceiling fan with a saree, an officer said. The landlord then informed the police.

“We received a call at 12.47 pm and were told that a woman had committed suicide,” said Vasant Pingale, senior inspector, DN Nagar police station.

Shrivastav had worked in several Bhojpuri films and was living alone in Mumbai after her parents returned to their native place, Allahabad, two years ago.

Pingale said the watchman at Parimal society had seen Shrivastav on Saturday, when she had left home for some time and returned shortly after.

A post-mortem was conducted at Cooper Hospital and the police is waiting for her family members to arrive. No suicide note has been found from Shrivastav’s place.