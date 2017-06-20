Actress Meghan Markle is keen to introduce her beau Prince Harry to her co-stars of ‘Suits’ including on-screen fiance Patrick J. Adams.

The 35-year-old feels she has been ‘neglecting’ her colleagues and so wants to bring her royal boyfriend to meet her cast mates.

“She was really upset about having to skip Patrick’s wedding in December because she felt her presence would be too much of a media distraction on his big day,” a source told express.co.uk.

“She’s also been neglecting other on-set colleagues, so she’s hoping to make amends by introducing them to Harry during an unofficial visit where everyone can relax and he can get to know her friends,” the source added.

The seventh season of ‘Suits’, which also stars Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman and Gabriel Macht, will air in India on Comedy Central from July 1