 Internationally acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan is shooting in New York for his next Hollywood project ‘Puzzle’.

Irrfan on Monday night shared a photograph on Twitter of himself along with the film’s cameraman Chris Norr, who has been the director of photography for the 2012 British-American horror film ‘Sinister’.

“With our cameraman Chris Norr at upper west New York shooting movie ‘Puzzle’ life of an actor. New York. Movie shooting,” he captioned the image.

‘Puzzle’ will tell the tale of a 40-something woman who is consumed with caring for the men in her family. When she discovers she has a gift for assembling puzzles, her world begins to open up and her entire family is forced to adjust and grow as well.

The actor will be seen essaying the lead alongside actress Kelly Macdonald.

Irrfan was last seen onscreen in ‘Hindi Medium’, a quirky tale which talks about how the education system is creating a divide in the society.

The film also featured Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in a pivotal role.

First Published | 20 June 2017 12:55 PM
