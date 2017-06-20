Actress Kate Winslet says that working in her forthcoming movie ‘The Mountain Between Us’ was harder than working for her career-making role in ‘Titanic’.

“This was much harder than Titanic because we really were at 10,000 feet and it really was -38 degrees Celsius. I definitely had ‘Titanic’ flashbacks, freezing cold, falling into that cold water,” said Winslet.

“It was definitely reminiscent of certain other rather challenging, strenuous experiences I had 20 years ago.” She added

When asked whether she and her friend Leonardo (DiCaprio) will come together for any project any time soon, Winslet said no, reports eonline.com.

“At the moment, no. There’s nothing that Leo and I have planned. I would love to work with him again one day but who knows? It might not happen until we’re 70.” Winslet said

‘The Mountain Between Us’ hits theatres on October 6, 2017