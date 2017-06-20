Rumbling through a series of controversies, Alankrita Shrivastava’s ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ is all set for a much-anticipated release in India on July 21, only this time with a revamped poster that is bound to raise eyebrows among the ‘Sanskaari’ cadres in the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) circuit.

Made by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, the team of ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ have sent a rather loud and clear message by raising a ‘finger’ in their films’ poster.

Director Alankrita in a tweet on the microblogging site unveiled the new poster of the movie that shows a hand of women with raised middle-finger and a tagline that reads “it take balls to be a woman” hitting hard on the societal norms of patriarchy.

Produced by Prakash Jha, the movie starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Ratna Pathak Shah clearly makes a point to raise the issue of women empowerment.

The team seems to have put their point get across the table in a well drafted creative poster.

“Sometimes a dash of red can spark off a rebellion,” said Alankrita as she unveiled the new poster of the film late night on Monday.

‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ has won numerous accolades in several film festivals including the prestigious Spirit of Asia Award at the Tokyo International Film Festival and the Oxfam Award in Mumbai for Best Film on Gender Equality.

Six months after the bitter battle between the filmmakers and CBFC, ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ has clearly raised the tempo ahead of its ‘release’ on July 21.