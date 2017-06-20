Actor Varun Dhawan has praised Southern star Prabhas and has labelled him as a “cool and down to earth” individual.

Varun on Tuesday shared a photograph of himself along with the “Baahubali: The Conclusion” star. In the image it can be seen that the “Main Tera Hero” actor is seen doing the iconic pose, where Katappa kills Baahubali in the first instalment of S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus.

“‘Baahubali’. (I) did only what Katappa did before this. Prabhas is really cool and down to earth, more power to him but i have got his sword now,” Varun captioned the image.

“Baahubali 2: The Conclusion”, is a 2017 Indian historical fiction film. It is the continuation of “Baahubali: The Beginning”. It was originally made in Telugu and Tamil and dubbed into Hindi, Malayalam, German, French, Japanese and English.

The film also stars Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Sathyaraj in lead roles.

On the acting front, Varun is currently busy shooting for “Judwaa 2”, directed by his father and veteran filmmaker David Dhawan. The film is a remake of the popular 1997 film “Judwaa” starring superstar Salman Khan.