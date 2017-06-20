The official teaser of Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho has been released by T-Series on its YouTube channel today. The movie is set in the period of Emergency of 1975, and the video starts off with the Emergency being announced, with the country going into lockdown mode.

Amid this, a bunch of six men and women have decided to pull off a heist that can bring them wealth and fortune.

The viewers are introduced to the principal characters of the movie — Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta, Sanjay Mishra and Vidyut Jamwal.

It also showcases Rajasthan’s desert and glorious havelis, some high-voltage stunts and dialogues that don’t really establish the plot of Baadshaho as such.

It is assumed that the film is based on Indira Gandhi’s orders to take over Jaigarh Fort (which was believed to be the hiding place for Raja Mansingh of Jaipur’s treasures) at the time of the Emergency.

Milan Luthria teams up with Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi yet again after Once Upon A Time In Mumbai.

Baadshaho releases on 1 September 2017.