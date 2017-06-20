The trailer of Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Mubarakan’ is out. Their first film together seems set for a warm reception by the audience.

The trailer begins with the introduction of Arjun Kapoor’s double roles: One, who’s from London, the stylish and modern, Karan. And the other one is a religious and traditional, Charan. The twins who’ve lived apart from each other, reunite when their families get ready for their marriage.

The trailer then introduces Kartar Singh (Anil Kapoor) as the unorthodox uncle who is persistent on setting up his nephews with the right suitors.

Charan falls for Twinkle (Athiya Shetty) and Karan for Sweety (Ileana D’Cruz).

Although, upon meeting their parents, Sweety agrees to marry Charan, and Charan says he likes her back too. This creates a confusion in the wedding, as a mix and match situation between the main characters ensues.

‘Boyfriend Bana Le’ also features in the trailer as a peppy party number.

Anees Bazmi’s Mubarakan is set to release on the 28th of July, 2017.