Actor Jayam Ravi, who is awaiting the release of forthcoming Tamil action-drama ‘Vanamagan’, says he wouldnt mind doing a film for free for filmmaker Vijay if the need arises.

Vijay has directed and produced ‘Vanamagan’, slated for release on Friday.

“After my dad, Vijay is the first person to have spent so much on me. I really wish the film does well. If things go bad, I won’t mind doing another film for him for free. I need to assure him that he can count on me,” Ravi told IANS.

The film marks their first collaboration.

“I was told he has had this script for a long time. When he pitched the story, I asked why he didn’t come to me earlier. He told me it was a tough project and he wasn’t sure I’d do it. I told myself I have done tougher project and wondered how tough this can be,” he said.

In the film, Ravi plays a tribal character and shot extensively in a forest.

Recalling the shooting experience, he said, “It was tougher than I expected. Imagine shooting in forests, jumping from one tree to another without any harness, and getting tanned to play the part. It was very challenging, but that’s what pushed me to work harder.”

Ravi has no dialogues in the film.

“I speak only in the tribal language. I had to emote through my body and that was a very different experience. I pushed myself as an actor for this project,” he added.

The film also stars newbie Sayyeshaa, who is making her Tamil debut.