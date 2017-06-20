Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is excited about his upcoming film “Mubarakan”, says his first ever congratulatory moment was when he passed his 10th grade exams.

The actor who was present here at the trailer launch of the film along with the cast and crew of the film told media here: “My ‘Mubarkan’ moment was when I passed my 10th exam; I felt like ‘Mubarkan’ Arjun, you passed, so no one will scold you at home, today.”

Asked him if he can recall the percentage, Arjun quipped: “Bro, it’s not necessary to remember everything in life!”

The actor is playing a double role in the film and will be seen sharing screen space with veteran actor and his uncle Anil Kapoor.

Sharing his experience Arjun said: “It was quite a challenging role because of comedy timing and a big star cast. While I am acting with so many co-actors, I was also a co-actor to myself.”

Asked which one is his personal favourite double role Hindi films, Arjun said: “Kishen Kanhaiya, I think that is the most under-rated entertaining film of my growing up days. I loved it! It was a true story of an underdog.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, “Mubarakan” is releasing on July 28.