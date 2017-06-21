Writers and producers of the hit detective series ‘Sherlock’ is reuniting for a new take on the Bram Stoker vampire classic ‘Dracula’. Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat will write the series, and Sue Vertues Hartswood Films will produce.

‘Dracula’ will adopt the same format as ‘Sherlock,’ with a miniseries run of feature-length episodes, reports variety.com.

‘Sherlock’ propelled actor Benedict Cumberbatch to international stardom for his portrayal of Holmes. With scripts not yet written, casting is yet to happen for ‘Dracula’.

Moffat and Gatiss last worked together for ‘Sherlock’ but have said there are no current plans for a new series of ‘Sherlock’. However, they have not ruled out returning to write more episodes in the future.

It is not yet clear whether, like ‘Sherlock,’ ‘Dracula’ will have a modern-day British setting. Stoker’s 1897 novel has Holmes attempt to move from Transylvania to England in his search for new blood.

The new ‘Dracula’ won’t be the first attempt in recent years to adapt the Gothic horror story for TV. London-based Carnival, producers of ‘Downton Abbey,’ made ‘Dracula’ in 2013. The show ran for only one season.