Filming of ‘Godzilla 2’ has begun here. The production houses Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures have announced the news touting the full cast, official synopsis and production details of the upcoming movie.

While the project was previously known as ‘Godzilla: King of Monsters’, the statement issued by the production houses doesn’t refer to the film by any title, which means that the title might be changing, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Michael Dougherty is serving as director for the film.

The cast includes Ken Watanabe and Sally Hawkins, who will reprise their roles from the first movie, as well as new additions — Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler and Millie Bobby Brown.

According to the synopsis, the new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah.

When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

‘Godzilla 2’ is scheduled to release in 2019.