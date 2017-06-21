Actor Pilou Asbaek, who will be returning to the seventh season of the hit series ‘Game Of Thrones’ as Euron Greyjoy, says his character will reign with terror in the new season.

Introduced to ‘Game of Thrones’ in its sixth season, character Greyjoy played by actor Asbaekwill be killing his brother Balon upon his arrival and taking to the Salt Throne, reports express.co.uk.

“The psychos I’ve encountered have so many different sides to them. So each scene I’ve done with Euron, I pick a new thing I wanna show. This scene I want to be charming. This scene I wanna be a molester. This scene I wanna kill someone,” Asbaek told the Empire magazine.

Comparing his character to the evil Ramsay Bolton, who died during the sixth season, he said’ “After this season, Ramsay’s gonna look like a little kid.”