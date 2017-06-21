A- A A+

From Carmella’s controversial Money in the Bank pay- per-view (PPV) win, General Manager Daniel Bryan’s return and Jimmy Uso’s defeat, a lot happened in this week’s mega WWE SmackDown event. 

Carmella ‘Bank pay- per-view’ episode raked a controversy after the first-ever women’s MITB ladder match ended without a woman climbing the ladder and grabbing the coveted briefcase.

However, following Carmella’s controversial win in Women’s Money in the Bank match, WWE on Tuesday promised that they will bring resolution to it. Though reportedly Carmella was booed by her fans, she remained unaffected and proudly enjoyed her win. 

Produced by WWE under the SmackDown brand, Money in the Bank is a professional PPV event that was held at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri on June 18.

It was for the first time when the event saw a Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Going by the reports, on-screen General Manager of SmackDown Daniel Bryan, who made a comeback to the show after three months, received requests from women’s division to reverse the decision from Sunday’s pay-per-view event.

Meanwhile, in another game, Baron Corbin won the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Jinder Mahal retained the WWE Championship after he defeated Randy Orton while Big E defeated Jimmy Uso as The New Day chase gold.  

First Published | 21 June 2017 12:39 PM
