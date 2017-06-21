Slamming people who believe in kind of lifestyle they want to live in, another actress was trolled on social media after she posted a picture posing in lingerie.

‘Beyhadh’ actress Aneri Vajani, who won as ‘Favourite Beti’ in the Star Parivaar Awards in 2015, was slammed on social media after she posted pictures in her bare essentials.

Vajani was hit by online trolls when she took to her Instagram account and in her way to acknowledge the International Yoga Day posted a picture saying “When you own your breath nobody steals your peace! Happy Yoga Day!”

When You Own Your Breath NoBody Steals Your Peace! Happy Yoya Day! 🙂 #yoga day! A post shared by Aneri Vajani (@vajanianeri) on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Following her post, people on social media slammed the actress for posting such a picture. Some commented the way she had dressed while some shamed her for being too skinny.

However, Vajani later took to her Twitter account and gave shutting reply to all the body shamers.

Saying with #MyLifeMyRules, Vajani wrote on Twitter, “Yes, I posted a picture on Instagram. Some people liked and some didn’t. But what’s wrong with you people, if you are fat and you post a picture, the world has a problem; if you are skinny and you post such a picture, the world still has a problem!”

“Guys if you have so much of issue ignore the picture! The picture is for me, I posted it on my account! So take a chill pill …”