Singer Tulsi Kumar, who has completed 10 years in the music industry and has given hits like “Soch Na Sake” and “Sanam Re”, is set to release a mashup of two romantic soulful songs “Tum Jo Aaye” and “Tuse Naina Laage” on World Music Day.

“On World Music Day, my track featuring Armaan Malik (singer) is going to release. ‘Tum Jo Aaye’ and ‘Tuse Naina Laage’ have been fused together with the set of musicians. It will be all across the platforms like YouTube and will also be airing on TV,” Kumar told IANS.

Tulsi, who worked on the original song “Tum Jo Aaye” from the film “Once Upon A Time In Mumbai”, says working on the track again was not difficult.

“I don’t think it’s difficult because the original song is sung by me, so there will be no comparison. It is completely new form of music. It is differently arranged and it’s a different music altogether, but the melody of the song remains the same. When two songs are fused together, it feels as if it’s a new song,” Kumar said.

The singer has recently completed a decade in the music industry and she is “happy” the way her career paved up and feels “contented”.

“I am happy the way my career shaped up. Looking at my career graph, I have gone at a very slow and a steady pace. I have sustained myself for all these years and got the love of my listeners. I always push myself to work harder and achieve more in life,” Kumar said.

Talking about the future plans, the singer said she is “excited” about doing the song in the movie “Mubakaran” and some other projects, which will be disclosed soon.