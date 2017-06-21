World Music Day or Fete de la Musique is a day when the world comes together to celebrate the spirit of music. What started as a mild push for music enthusiasts 35 years ago in the French capital of Paris, is now celebrated in more than 700 cities across 120 countries. It aims to provide a platform for artistes to showcase their music prowess and give free access to audience in such music concerts.

The Indian subcontinent is not unfazed by this growing trend as several of its cities organise events on World Music Day.

From the ancient Sama Veda to the medieval classical music and from the courts of kings to the annually held adrenaline-infested music festivals of today, music in India has come a long way. Here we look at the evolution of music in India and how far the connoisseurs of music have come in the past decades.

1940s

It was a decade when India underwent a radical change in almost every aspect. Already popular classical music was taking a steep decline with the advent of new media. Radio introduced a variety of music to the audience.

1950s

Talkies, sound films, were becoming a raging hit and Indian classical music took a slight backseat and film music came to the fore.

1960s

Apart from the Bollywood music which became an indispensable consumption to the music lovers in the country, Western fusion music knocked the doors of India and the public embraced it with open arms.

1970s

This entire decade belonged to music legends like RD Burman, Mohd Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Mukesh, Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar and others. These artistes revolutionised music and ruled the music scenario for a long time to come.

1980s

Television started becoming a household commodity and it introduced various genres of music from the West to the Indian audience. Ghazals, shayari and Sufi music were recovering the lost glory among certain sub-sections of music lovers while the ‘British Invasion’ – the sky-rocketing popularity of pop & rock bands like The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Rolling Stones – also reached Indian shores.

1990s

The music artistes of the yesteryears were overtaken by the younger generation and singers like KK, Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik and many more rose to prominence. It was the time when irrespective of the on-screen quality, a film still garnered praises for its musical acumen.

English music had already cemented its place in India and the varying demand from the audience saw a huge influx of electronic music during that decade.

2000s

With the turn of the millenium, music in India broke free from movies and many artistes began producing solo music albums. Folk singers, singing competition winners and even the mainstream performers jumped into the wagon of individual record labels, with no affiliations with movies.

2010s

Bollywood music remained a constant but the staggering ingestion of Western music among the Indian music lovers started drawing internationally acclaimed artistes to the peninsula. Music festivals are being annually organised in major parts of the country where musicians from across the world come and entertain the crowd.

India could be put on par with the global standards and there is a huge fan following of international singers in the country. The influence of music is so immense among Indians that hundreds of music lounges and clubs are hosting aspiring artistes and inviting music lovers to mark the World Music Day.