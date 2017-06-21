It looks like Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is about to take his ‘on a roll’ success to another level as he is now rumoured to star as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his forthcoming flick.

Akshay, who is a role model to many, including his fans and counterparts of the Bollywood fraternity, has always stepped up in upbringing the social reforms through his movies and his blockbusters like ‘Airlift’, ‘Rustom’ have been up to the mark in reflecting his patriotism.

The speculations have been flying in since the ‘Khiladi’ actor got acquainted with Prime Minister during his ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ movie promotions which landed him teaming up with ‘Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan’ visionary.

Sources also revealed CBFC chief as saying, “I can’t think of anyone better to play our Prime Minster than Akshay. He has a spotless image of an idealist and visionary. And look at the kind of work he’s doing. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman are the cinemas of social reform that Guru Dutt and V Shantaram were associated with. Also, Akshay has risen from humble working class beginnings to become a national star, just like Modiji. We are certainly looking at a strong possibility of Akshay playing Modiji,” he said.

For now, his upcoming movie ‘Toilet-Ek Prem Katha’ which is based on PM Modi’s ‘Swacch Bharat’ campaign is expected to release on 11 August, around India’s Independence day.