Actress Jennifer Metcalfe and partner Greg Lake have announced the arrival of their son on Tuesday.
“Hollyoaks” star Metcalfe and the baby boy are doing well, the announcement said, reported dailymail.co.uk.
Last month, Metcalfe discussed her tough pregnancy saying: “I feel like I’ve had an eight month long hangover that never ends. If it’s not nausea, it’s the lack of sleep, or it’s constipation.”
First Published | 21 June 2017 6:16 PM
