The wait is over! After teasing the audiences with three mini-trailers, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ producers on Wednesday released first song of the movie ‘Radha’.

The makers decided to release the song with a twist and invited women named Sejal for the launch in Ahmedabad.

The peppy number starts with Harry (SRK) asking Sejal (Anushka) if she knows why Punjabi singers always sing in a loud voice. The song ends in an adorable manner with Sejal sweetly crooning a few lines from the song and SRK asking her to spice up her performance a bit.

The electrifying track has been composed by Pritam and voiced by Shahid Mallya and Sunidhi Chauhan.

‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is set to hit the theatres on August 4.

Meri Sejals, Meri Radhas… made Imtiaz Ali take this picture so he stays out of it… love you all https://t.co/qSmdTl4M0Z pic.twitter.com/CBD44yhtxS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 21, 2017

Check out the song below: