The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished a part of Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi’s bungalow in Versova over illegal construction issue. The complaint was filed with the BMC by the society members, complaining about the illegal addition.

“We have done a part demolition of the illegally constructed portion as the actor was not present in the bungalow. The remaining illegal construction will be demolished soon,” an official said.

The actor had bought the bungalow from an Air India employee few years ago.

According to a senior civic official, Arshad Warsi had allegedly carried out the additional construction in the name of renovation in his bungalow.

In 2013, when BMC decided to remove the illegal addition, the actor got stay from court. The court recently lifted the stay order.

On Saturday, a notice was sent to Arshad Warsi by the civic body. However, there was no response from the actor.

The BMC waited for 24 hours and later carried out the demolition on Monday.