In yet another instance of banning the contents of a movie, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) outdid itself, raising objection on the use of the word ‘intercourse’ in the latest trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani said that though the board had asked for the dialogue to be removed from the trailer, the filmmaker did not take the required action.

“We have granted a U/A to the trailer on the condition of deletion of the dialogue about the intercourse,” Nihalani said.“But they have not come back to us with the deletion. So in principle, the trailer has not been passed yet.”

The trailer titled ‘indemnity bond’ that was released on June 18, shows actor Anushka Sharma’s character Sejal saying there won’t be any legal ramifications if the couple ended up having an intercourse. To this, SRK’s character Harry says “vadhiya ji, vadhiya (all good)”.

However, the trailer continues to be telecast on television. To this, Nihalani said it was against the law to air the uncensored footage.