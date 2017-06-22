The much awaited look of south actor Thalapathy Vijay in his upcoming movie ‘Mersal’ has finally been released. The film poster was tweeted by production house Sri Thenandal Films on actor’s birthday eve.

According to reports, the Vijay will be playing three different roles in the movie. So far, two posters of the film has been out in public revealing actor’s two different looks.

In the first poster, one can figure him with a background which is full of cows while in another poster which was tweeted by the actor himself unveils him in a new avatar.

Going by actor’s three different roles in the movie, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menon and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen playing female lead roles in the movie.

SJ Surya, Sathyaraj and Vadivelu will also be part of this Deewali blockbuster. The film has been written by KV Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Directed by Atlee.

India’s music sensation AR Rahman’s has given the music for the film which will be released near this Diwali.

“About 65% of the film has been completed, including two songs; one each with Nithya Menen and Kajal Aggarwal. Samantha has already joined the team in Chennai and the film will be completed before July-end, in three more schedules,” as per sources.

(With inputs from IANS)