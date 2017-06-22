Actress Eva Longoria, who is best known for her role as Gabrielle Solis in “Desperate Housewives”, is bringing alive her popular character in short video for a cosmetic line.

In the show, Longoria’s character was seen as a seductress who had an affair with her gardener.

In the Video for L’Oréal Paris’s range that promises to help conceal grey hair in seconds, the actress is giving tips on how she is re-living her naughty self as she flirts with the hot gardener and tries to impress him after using the spray to hide her greys, said a statement.

It’s been five years since the show ended and the actress has admitted that she wouldn’t need much convincing to take on her iconic role again.