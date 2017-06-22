Singer Zayn Malik, who has been battling against anxiety and lack of confidence in performing live, says his anxiety is at a more “manageable place”.

“It’s not a thing that you just get rid of overnight, but it’s getting to a much more manageable place. I think it came from a lack of confidence, just a sense of disbelief in myself,” Malik said.

The ‘Pillowtalk’ hitmaker said that leaving his former group One Direction had helped him gain control and cope with his anxiety.

“You have a certain sense of control, which is nice. And I’m more confident in my ability and what I want to give to my fans. I can think of people coming out to see me perform as a positive thing now, rather than something I am dreading,” he added.

The 24-year-old singer’s last stage performance was in May 2016 at Wango Tango festival. His anxiety was also the cause of his decision not to embark on tour following the release of his debut solo album ‘Mind of Mine’.

Additionally, he cancelled two major shows last year due to ‘severe anxiety.’

He wrote a lengthy, heartfelt message on Twitter to reach out to his disappointed fans. He said that the anxiety that had “haunted me throughout the last few months has gotten the better of me.”

A few months later, he cancelled a show in Dubai because he wasn’t “sufficiently confident” to perform.