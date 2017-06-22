John Abraham shared the first look of his upcoming film ‘Parmanu-The Story Of Pokhran’, on Twitter, with the caption,”So happy to bring you the first look of my biggest test ever”.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is based on the nuclear test conducted in Pokhran in 1998.

The actor seems all set to play a serious role, which will be somewhat similar to his role in ‘Madras Cafe’.

As per reports, ‘Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran’ is not being shot in Pokhran but majorly in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The crew will shoot in Pokhran also.

The reports also state that the film will be shot at the Pokhran Fort. Other locations where the film will be shot include RTDC Midway, Aada Bazaar, Gandhi Chowk Main Market and Gomat railway station.