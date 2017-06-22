Indian electronic dance music festival Sunburn will be making its debut in Melbourne, Australia with its club brand Sunburn Reload in association with LIL B Entertainments. After successful editions in Dubai, Muscat and Nepal, the fest organisers are expanding to Australia.

Sunburn Reload, Melbourne will feature artistes like DJ Shaan, Candice Redding, Olly Esse among others. The showcase will be held on August 11 at Studio 3, Crown Casino, Melbourne, read a statement.

Sunburn Reload will entail a 360 degree music experience with varied styles of electronic dance music being played at the event along with massive layout, impressive laser graphics, special effects like CO2 guns and confetti blasters, and thematic stages.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said: “We have been witnessing an increasing interest from Sunburn patrons from Australia which led us to incept a Melbourne edition.”

Mohit Batra, Founder of LIL B Entertainments, also shared: “Melbourne has a rich electronic music history and is striking a balance between mass-market festivals and committed clubbing culture. We are extremely pleased to introduce a brand new festival in the marketplace.”

Tickets will go live this weekend.