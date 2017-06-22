A- A A+

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ is all set to hit the screens on August 25.

“The film is not just an action drama but a crazy roller-coaster ride into the life of Babu. Raw and uninhibited and yet humorous,” Director Kushan Nandy said in statement.

The quirky posters of the gripping drama feature the powerhouse performer sporting a lungi, holding a transistor radio on his shoulder and a tin in his right hand.

“The teaser is just the beginning. And we are glad everyone’s loved it. There’s a lot more to look forward to. Things are definitely going to heat up this August,” Kiran Shyam Shroff, the producer of the film, added.

The film also features Divya Dutta, Bidita Bag, Murli Sharma, Jatin Goswami, Shraddha Das, Anil George, Jeetu Shivhare and Bhagwan Tiwari.

