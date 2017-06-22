After Katrina Kaif joined social media sites a while ago, it’s time for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to join Facebook and Instagram. At an event, Aishwarya was asked if she was thinking of joining social media to which the 43-year-old actor said, “I think, the time has come for me to join social media.”

“Thank you for asking me, thinking abhi bhi hope hai. I haven’t forayed into that space yet. But, I think, the time has come for me to join social media, because it’s very much the calling. Everyone has been asking me so vehemently and sweetly year after year. Thank you for your enthusiasm, I will surely consider the suggestion,” the actor told Deccan Chronicle.

Unlike her husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law, who are very active on social media, the Bachchan bahu has always stayed away from the glare of social media.

On work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. She would be joining Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for his next project titled ‘Fanney Khan’.