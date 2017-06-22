Actor Upen Patel doesn’t agree with the bazaar buzz that Suneel Darshan’s romantic musical mystery “Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha” is his come-back film to Bollywood. Maintaining that he has always been part of the Hindi celluloid world, he says that he is choosy in picking his projects because he feels a responsibility towards his audience.

Upen pointed out that his last film in Bollywood was S. Shankar’s “I” which released in 2015 — only two years ago. “No one asks superstars like Aamir Khan or Salman Khan when they come out with a movie a year.”

“If Aamir Khan gives his biggest film every three years, no one asks what you were doing in the last three years. Hrithik Roshan comes out with a film after two years and no one asks where you have been,” Upen told IANS over phone.

He added: “As an actor I get a lot of offers but I have to wait for the right movie. I have to do something that I believe in. I think a lot of actors take their time like Salman Khan. As an actor you have a certain responsibility towards your audience.”

The actor has been part of big projects like “36 China Town”, “Namastey London”, “Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani” and S. Shankar’s “I”. He will be next seen in “Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha”, which is set to release on June 30.

He says there might be a gap once again after “Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha”.

“There is a part of cinema that I don’t want to be part of. If there has been a two-or-three-year gap between my last movie (it was) only because the right thing weren’t coming (to me)… I have worked with the best… I am very choosy even after this film there might be another gap because I have to choose the right film,” said Upen.

Upen, who has also appeared on “Bigg Boss 8” and “Nach Baliye 7”, is excited about his forthcoming project.

He says that his fans will see a different side of him with the role.

“I am really excited about the film. My character is going through a huge emotional graph. I feel the audience will connect with him.”