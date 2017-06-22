Superstar Salman Khan says anybody could have essayed the character of Laxman in “Tubelight”, be it Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar or Hrithik Roshan.

“Aamir hasn’t played the character like that but Aamir is really good. Hrithik has done it, so Hrithik would be a good choice. And Akki (Akshay Kumar). Anyone would have done this.I’m sure if they would have accepted the role, they would have done full justice to the role. It’s just that I am locked up with Kabir (Khan),” said Salman during an interview to UC News.

“Tubelight”, also featuring Salman’s brother Sohail and child actor Matin Rey Tangu, is set in the backdrop of the India-China war of 1962.

Salman said that he did not have to act with Sohail but it came to him automatically as it was “heartfelt”.

“When I looked at the script — I knew Sohail would be fit to play the character. But the director (Kabir) wanted a big star to ensure that the chemistry is right. And one day, I told him — What do you think about Sohail for the role? And he was like no, we need a star,” Salman said.”

“And then I told him — this is the best thing because then I do not have to worry about getting the bonding and chemistry. With Sohail opposite to me, there was no acting involved, it was just heartfelt,” he added.

Talking about his bond with Rey Tung, Salman said that the child actor calls him ‘Bibing Salman’ which means older brother.

“He is like one of the amazing kids I have ever met. He is superb and on a different level. He calls me Bibing Salman which means older brother. He’ll call everyone uncle but he’ll call me brother,” he said.

“Tubelight” will release o