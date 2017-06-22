Actress Sridevi on Thursday said language won’t be a barrier for her 19-year-old daughter Jhanvi when it comes to her acting debut. Asked if she would let Jhanvi make her acting debut with a Tamil film, Sridevi told reporters: “I don’t think language will be a barrier. If we come across a good script and if we feel it will be good for her, then why not?”

Amid speculations that Jhanvi will be launched by Karan Johar, Sridevi added that it’s too early to talk about her daughter’s acting career.

She was in the city to promote the Tamil dubbed version of “Mom”, slated for July 7 release.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

In the much-anticipated trailer of “Mom”, Sridevi is seen at the peak of her performing power, furnishing an intensity and a heft far beyond what one expects in a film about the mother-daughter relationship.

Nawazuddin, the chameleon of an actor, is seen in prosthetic for the first time. His balding pate and buck teeth stand out, as does his confrontation scene with Sridevi where she cynically tells Nawaz, “God can’t be everywhere.”

“That’s why he created the Mother,” retorts Nawaz.