Singer Harry Styles lost his stepfather Robin Twist to cancer earlier this week. He was 57.
“Harry’s stepfather, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer. The family asks for privacy at this time,” a spokesperson to Styles told femalefirst.co.uk.
Twist married Style’s mother Anne Cox in 2013.
The 23-year-old singer was the best man at Twist and Cox’s wedding.
Twist’s death comes just three weeks after his fourth wedding anniversary. He also had two children from a previous marriage, Mike and Amy.
First Published | 22 June 2017 11:50 PM
