There is a good news for all the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ fans. Comedian Chandan Prabhakar, who was missing from the show ever since the news of a tiff between him and Kapil Sharma came out, has come back on the show.

He will come back in his signature character of the ‘chai-wallah’.

On being asked, Chandan sounded happy as he confirmed the news of coming back to the show.

“Yes, I am back on The Kapil Sharma Show. I have started shooting. I guess my episode will go on air this Sunday. I will be shooting regularly from now on,” Chandan was quoted as saying.

Chandan stopped shooting with the team after it was reported that an intoxicated Kapil Sharma assaulted and humiliated Chandan on a flight. When co-actor Sunil Grover tried to pacify him, he hurled abuses at him too.

Kapil and Chandan’s association goes back a long way. Also, Kapil is in the news for his changed behaviour and a new professional approach.