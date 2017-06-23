Hollywood star Johnny Depp was uninhibited about sharing his feelings about US President Donald Trump when he took the stage at the Glastonbury Festival.

Depp was at the fest to introduce a screening of his film ‘The Libertine’, reports eonline.com.

“Can we bring Trump here? I think he needs help,” he said.

“It is just a question. I’m not insinuating anything. By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you’re all part of it. But when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

His comments to the nearly 2,000 fans seemed like a reference to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination in 1865, when he was killed by actor John Wilkes Booth.

Explaining his remark, Depp then said, “I want to clarify, I’m not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it’s been a while and maybe it is time. Thank you so much for having me here.”