Actor Varun Dhawan says he feels bad that he spent 30 years neglecting “other life forms”, but has now pledged to care for them.

“I feel bad because for 30 years I also haven’t cared about the other life forms living alongside me, but I want to start today,” Varun tweeted on Friday.

He added, “It’s easy to start — let’s just show kindness like we would show to our loved ones. I am going to try and even you guys try.”

The actor, who is busy with the shooting of “Judwaa 2”, also said it is “important we respect and show care towards the animals and plants that live alongside on earth”.

“For years the human race has mistreated and tested on animals. We have cut down acres of trees for our commercial gains. Stop animal cruelty,” he added.

Apart from working on “Judwaa 2”, Varun will be joining filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Saif Ali Khan to host the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in New York next month.