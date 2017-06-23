A- A A+

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will be coming together for Meghna Gulzars next directorial ‘Raazi’, which narrates the story of a Kashmiri girl marred to a Pakistani Army officer. The actors are charged up about the project, and can’t wait to begin its shooting.

Vicky, who will be seen essaying role of the Army officer, said in a statement, “I’m honoured to be getting an opportunity to work with Meghana Gulzar and also looking forward to working with Alia, who I feel is one of the finest actresses we have at the moment.”

The ‘Masaan’ actor, who is busy with Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming yet-untitled Sanjay Dutt biopic, added, “Actually, the entire team is so talented and especially to be working with Dharma Productions is rewarding for any young actor. I’ll soon wrap up Raju sir’s film and will begin shooting for ‘Raazi’.”

Vicky also tweeted, “‘Raazi’ can’t wait to be directed by Meghna Gulzar along with the brilliant Alia.”

Alia tweeted, “Here we go ‘Raazi’. Can’t wait to begin this film… Working with the amazing Vicky Kaushal.”

‘Raazi’ is being produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions. The espionage thriller is based on Harinder Sikka’s novel ‘Calling Sehmat’. According to reports, the actors will start shooting from July. It will be shot in Punjab, Kashmir and Mumbai.

