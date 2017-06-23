Duvvada Jagannadham / DJ

Cast: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde

Director: Harish Shankar

Rating: 2.5 stars

‘Duvvada Jagannadham’, played by Allu Arjun, is a Brahmin boy whose family runs a catering business. As an energetic kid, he can’t tolerate injustice and neither can he see bad guys getting away. So while on one hand he is learning the Vedas, on the other he ends up shooting five bad guys to save a good cop at the market. And that’s the introduction the director Harish Shankar gives us to DJ.

DJ grows up actively taking part in the traditional family business and dresses the part as well. He dons a pristine white shirt and dhoti, has vibhuti across his forehead and like a typical catering guy a towel on his shoulder and paan in his hand. He is a family guy who is very caring and respects his parents. But there’s another side to him — a deep, darker side that can turn violent and vengeful. This DJ takes out the criminals in society and is totally suave and hip. No one can mess with him and get away. As he is busy taking out the bad guys, a tragedy affects his family and revenge is now personal.

Director Harish Shankar, who has delivered blockbusters like Gabbar Singh, works with Allu Arjun for the first time. In this film, he has tried to give the audience a treat of two Allu Arjuns who are different as night and day but good at heart. DJ the Brahmin boy is comical and endearing while DJ the vigilante is stylish and smart. Even the way they both speak is so distinctly different showing that the director has put in a lot of effort in the characterisation of DJ.

Harish Shankar is known for his commercial action flicks and DJ too is filled with well-choreographed fight sequences. And with Allu Arjun being an excellent dancer, the audience gets to see numerous foot-tapping songs from Devi Sri Prasad and Bunny shaking a leg. The director has also ensured that there are enough punchlines from Bunny for his fans.

Actress Pooja Hegde is a treat in the film as she has good screen presence and looks pretty as well. She has essayed her role as Pooja effortlessly.

However, it is Allu Arjun who holds the audience’s attention through the film thanks to his diverse role. Where the film falters is the story as the director has not offered anything new to the audience. There is no compelling plot which makes DJ’s actions logical. The villain in the film starts off with a throng role but then ends up being a gimmicky one.

There was a promise of some great comedy with Vennela Kishore, but sadly his role was minuscule and the comedy falls flat. There are some intermittent laughs but nothing memrable.

Those who are staunch Allu Arjun fans will enjoy Duvvada Jagannadham as it is he who holds up the film.