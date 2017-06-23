Actress Lisa Kudrow is not working on a ‘Friends’ spin-off focused on her character Phoebe Buffay, according to her spokesperson.

There were reports that Kudrow is working with ‘Friends’ co-creator Marta Kauffman for a Phoebe Buffay stand-alone show. The report claimed that they are discussing potential storylines for the show.

Kudrow’s spokesperson has confirmed to digitalspy.com that the actress “is not” working on any such project.

The report had also claimed that cameos from the “Friends” cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry are likely.

The tenth and final season of “Friends” saw Kudrow’s character marry boyfriend Mike Hannigan, played by Paul Rudd.

“Friends” is aired on Comedy Central in India.

Earlier this year, Kudrow had dashed all hopes for even a one-off special episode because all the six cast members are now just too busy.