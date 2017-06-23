Actor Shabbir Ahluwalia, who is currently being applauded for his role of Abhi in popular TV show “Kumkum Bhagya”, says he will also be seen in its upcoming spin-off, “Kundali Bhagya”.

While “Kumkum Bhagya”, which is soon going to complete 1,000 episodes, tells the love story of Abhi and Pragya (Sriti Jha), “Kundali Bhagya” will narrate the story of Pragya’s sisters — Preeta and Shrishti — and their relations with a Punjabi family, whose elder son Rishabh Luthra’s celebrity management firm manages Abhi’s music career.

Actor Manit Joura will be seen essaying the role of Rishabh, while actor Dheeraj Dhoopar will play his younger brother Karan.

“Viewers can look forward to ‘Kundali Bhagya’ — (where) a new world emerges from the sub plots of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. Soon, viewers will meet the new family in ‘Kundali Bhagya’ and get to know Karan and Rishabh,” said Shabbir.

“Let’s hope they welcome the boys just like they’ve fallen in love with Abhi. I’ll be a part of the new show too. Looking forward to Dheeraj and Manit becoming the next superstars of TV. All the best to the team,” he added.

Backed by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Productions, “Kundali Bhagyaa will be aired on Zee TV from July 12.

“I am super excited to be a part of ‘Kundali Bhagya’ as this is going to be my first project with Balaji and Zee TV. I am playing the role of Karan who is born with a golden spoon in his mouth,” Dheeraj said.

“He doesn’t care about working for a living, but is a talented cricketer with his elder brother Rishabh managing his career. He is a rockstar in terms of attitude, personality and persona where girls swoon whenever he makes an entry.

“This character is very different from my previous role. Hope viewers enjoy the show and appreciate my character too,” he added.